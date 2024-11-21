3.33 RUB
What is the principle underlying the Belarusian security strategy?
21.11.2024
The elections in the United States are changing the picture of peace and war on the planet before our eyes. At the same time, the trend of militarization of the West remains unchanged. The logic of a multiple increase in the armed forces and the purchase of huge quantities of weapons is difficult to explain. More precisely, it is impossible. However, NATO's growing contingents have to be reckoned with. What is the principle underlying the Belarusian security strategy? Let's look at this topic in the project "Disposition".
Episodes
7 video
Belarus ranks among strongest armies in the world! Who else made it into the top power?04.11.2024
How does Poland strengthen its borders with Belarus?23.10.2024
Disposition project about Minsk's international military contacts and the transformation of the army14.10.2024
Disposition project about readiness of Belarusian people to defend themselves03.10.2024
Belarus continues to balance within the framework of the geopolitical situation30.09.2024
The key task for the military and for the whole country is to be ready for any turn23.09.2024