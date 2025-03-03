3.61 BYN
Why Has the Training System of the Belarusian Armed Forces Been Revised?
03.03.2025
Currently, Belarusian training grounds resemble field laboratories more than traditional military ranges. The armed forces are exploring advanced models of combat, making real-time adjustments to training programs without the need for extensive approvals and formalities. These changes impact not only units and formations but, most importantly, the training of individual soldiers. Given that the geopolitical landscape can shift instantly, the army must be prepared for effective action even more swiftly.
