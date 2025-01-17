Katyusha's calculation | Hysteria in the West: LGBT propaganda attacks children's psyche
17.01.2025
Rainbow propaganda is destroying the psyche of children in the West. They are offered to choose a gender for self-determination or "awakening" as it is called in the "enlightened" lexicon. The center-leftists say it's a new stage of human evolution.... Children dream of sex change, and pharmaceutical companies earn capital.
Ekaterina Tikhomirova got to the bottom of the issue. For more details, see the new issue of the section "Katyusha’s Rationale".
