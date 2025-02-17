3.54 RUB
3.26 USD
3.42 EUR
Latvians choose Belarus - intimidation of war from lips of European officials does not work
17.02.2025
The rulers of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have once again deceived the people. They promised that connecting to the EU energy system would cost "an extra one or two euros" to their electricity bills, but prices have skyrocketed three to four times. Over three decades of "freedom" and independence, the Baltic States have lost a significant amount of population. Latvian officials have decided to fight the emigration of their citizens to the East in a peculiar way. All the details of the Latvian struggle are in Ekaterina Tikhomirova's column.
Episodes
10 video
Latvians choose Belarus - intimidation of war from lips of European officials does not work17.02.2025
Katyusha's calculation | Hysteria in the West: LGBT propaganda attacks children's psyche17.01.2025
Details of Polish plan to seize Belarus revealed - why is the intervention doomed to fail?09.12.2024
Katusha's rationale | Europe for the unhappy: why do residents of the Baltic States move to Belarus?19.11.2024
Washington and Brussels not satisfied with choice of Georgian people and shake up society04.11.2024
Polish Foreign Ministry issues 366,000 visas to migrants from Asia and Africa for bribes!21.10.2024
Expectation / Reality. Fables about Belarus and how the West intimidates tourists18.10.2024
Bullying Belarusian children in Poland! Why do local police and teachers keep silent?14.10.2024
Economic drama: Poland and the Baltic States spend money on the wrong needs like before07.10.2024
Lithuanians were banned from watching Belarusian TV. Freedom of speech in a coma23.09.2024
Latvians choose Belarus - intimidation of war from lips of European officials does not work
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4aab4552-d338-4d73-92c9-664e7d8789ce/conversions/66ee8c05-9f4a-46d6-935b-9531862af9f6-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4aab4552-d338-4d73-92c9-664e7d8789ce/conversions/66ee8c05-9f4a-46d6-935b-9531862af9f6-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4aab4552-d338-4d73-92c9-664e7d8789ce/conversions/66ee8c05-9f4a-46d6-935b-9531862af9f6-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4aab4552-d338-4d73-92c9-664e7d8789ce/conversions/66ee8c05-9f4a-46d6-935b-9531862af9f6-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byThe rulers of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have once again deceived the people. They promised that connecting to the EU energy system would cost "an extra one or two euros" to their electricity bills, but prices have skyrocketed three to four times. Over three decades of "freedom" and independence, the Baltic States have lost a significant amount of population. Latvian officials have decided to fight the emigration of their citizens to the East in a peculiar way. All the details of the Latvian struggle are in Ekaterina Tikhomirova's column.