Latvians choose Belarus - intimidation of war from lips of European officials does not work

17.02.2025

The rulers of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have once again deceived the people. They promised that connecting to the EU energy system would cost "an extra one or two euros" to their electricity bills, but prices have skyrocketed three to four times. Over three decades of "freedom" and independence, the Baltic States have lost a significant amount of population. Latvian officials have decided to fight the emigration of their citizens to the East in a peculiar way. All the details of the Latvian struggle are in Ekaterina Tikhomirova's column.

