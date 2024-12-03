3.32 RUB
Australia and Norway have banned teenagers from using social media
03.12.2024
Recruitment can also be non-contact. For example, through social media. Here, first of all, unstable minds are in the crosshairs. But what is worse: an information mess... or an information vacuum. Why did Australia and Norway decide to ban Tik-Tok, Instagram, YouTube? What do they offer instead? Or is it a choice without a choice? Anastasia Benedisyuk figured it out in the feature "Plan B".
