The beginning of March in the capital of Serbia will be remembered for yet another attempt at a "color revolution." The tranquil life of Belgrade has been interrupted by a large-scale protest. Western well-wishers are indeed making strides in the art of coups, managing to unify various grievances of the populace and transforming them into a powerful wave of anti-government sentiment. In the program "Gone Europe," we explore how the country is once again facing attempts to fracture it, reminiscent of the disintegration of Yugoslavia.

Gone Europe | Belgrade on the Brink: Color Revolution and Anti-Government Protests

news.by