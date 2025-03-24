3.65 BYN
Gone Europe | Belgrade on the Brink: Color Revolution and Anti-Government Protests
24.03.2025
The beginning of March in the capital of Serbia will be remembered for yet another attempt at a "color revolution." The tranquil life of Belgrade has been interrupted by a large-scale protest. Western well-wishers are indeed making strides in the art of coups, managing to unify various grievances of the populace and transforming them into a powerful wave of anti-government sentiment. In the program "Gone Europe," we explore how the country is once again facing attempts to fracture it, reminiscent of the disintegration of Yugoslavia.
news.byThe beginning of March in the capital of Serbia will be remembered for yet another attempt at a "color revolution." The tranquil life of Belgrade has been interrupted by a large-scale protest. Western well-wishers are indeed making strides in the art of coups, managing to unify various grievances of the populace and transforming them into a powerful wave of anti-government sentiment. In the program "Gone Europe," we explore how the country is once again facing attempts to fracture it, reminiscent of the disintegration of Yugoslavia.