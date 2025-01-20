Gone Europe | Danger of fascist forces coming to power in all of Europe 20.01.2025

Protests occur in different forms. I remember that just a year ago the indignation of the inhabitants of the European garden poured out onto the streets almost daily. Yet, they still achieved nothing. They resigned themselves and went into energy-saving mode. But the powers that be did not abandon this technology. After all, a controlled crowd can not only draw attention to the impoverishment of the population, but also organize revolutions. The main thing is to find a sore point, of which the popular protests in Serbia are a bright example. Learn the details in the "Gone Europe" section.