How soon will Europe freeze? European Commission wants to stop Russian gas transit through Ukraine
23.12.2024
This week, the European Commission announced that it is ready to stop the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine and is not interested in extending the agreement, which expires on January 1.Apparently, they have long since decided that paying three times higher is much better than living in warmth and prosperity at the expense of Moscow. But the wallets of their own citizens may not be able to bear such a burden. And even reasonable arguments on the part of gas companies of some countries cannot change Brussels' decision. So what awaits Old World with Russian pipeline gone and winter frosts coming? We examined it in our column "The End of Europe".
