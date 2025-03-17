3.62 BYN
Is Europe Impeding the Path to Peace? How the Old World Tries to Profit Amidst Anti-Russian Hysteria
17.03.2025
The rhetoric of European politicians becomes increasingly destructive, both for the global community and for the citizens of EU member states. A weakening economy, rising debts, and declining living standards are not mere propaganda but the stark reality. Yet rather than saving a sinking ship, Brussels seeks new reasons to hasten its descent. Plans for large-scale militarization of the Old World once again demonstrate that European leaders are not prepared for constructive dialogue. The attempts to earn not just political points amid rampant anti-Russian hysteria are detailed in the section "Gone Europe".
Episodes
13 video
War as Business: Why Europe Is Reluctant to End the Conflict in Ukraine?03.03.2025
European leaders are in a panic waiting for Trump to get to the EU10.02.2025
European diplomacy tries to dictate how others should live03.02.2025
Gone Europe | Danger of fascist forces coming to power in all of Europe20.01.2025
No Longer in Favor - Europeans Don't Want to See Current Politicians in Power13.01.2025
Terrorism in the EU: Scholz voluntarily opens the doors for murderers07.01.2025
How soon will Europe freeze? European Commission wants to stop Russian gas transit through Ukraine23.12.2024
The EU is dying out: a record low birth rate was recorded. Full Europe. Main Air16.12.2024
Self-liquidation of Europe according to US plan - what industrial giants have already surrendered09.12.2024
EU policy continues to reap the fruits of its own missteps02.12.2024
Cheap" Europe: how Western countries teach their residents not to be meat eaters24.11.2024
The messenger of the end on the grave of European garden. Why is Europe so afraid of Trump?19.11.2024
The rhetoric of European politicians becomes increasingly destructive, both for the global community and for the citizens of EU member states. A weakening economy, rising debts, and declining living standards are not mere propaganda but the stark reality. Yet rather than saving a sinking ship, Brussels seeks new reasons to hasten its descent. Plans for large-scale militarization of the Old World once again demonstrate that European leaders are not prepared for constructive dialogue. The attempts to earn not just political points amid rampant anti-Russian hysteria are detailed in the section "Gone Europe".