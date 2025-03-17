Watch onlineTV Programm
In due formThat's differentPlan BScreenshotMendeleva's TableDispositionKatusha's rationaleClear politicsFull €uropeUnsportsmanlike conduct

Is Europe Impeding the Path to Peace? How the Old World Tries to Profit Amidst Anti-Russian Hysteria

17.03.2025

The rhetoric of European politicians becomes increasingly destructive, both for the global community and for the citizens of EU member states. A weakening economy, rising debts, and declining living standards are not mere propaganda but the stark reality. Yet rather than saving a sinking ship, Brussels seeks new reasons to hasten its descent. Plans for large-scale militarization of the Old World once again demonstrate that European leaders are not prepared for constructive dialogue. The attempts to earn not just political points amid rampant anti-Russian hysteria are detailed in the section "Gone Europe".

Episodes

13 video

Is Europe Impeding the Path to Peace? How the Old World Tries to Profit Amidst Anti-Russian Hysteria

Related Programs