No Longer in Favor - Europeans Don't Want to See Current Politicians in Power 13.01.2025

There are fewer and fewer warmongers left. All those who so happily supported Kiev with weapons are leaving their posts one after another, handing over the reins of power to those who will have to end the conflict. Common people, driven to the extreme level of indignation, no longer want to see in the offices the people whose actions enrich military corporations, corrupt officials and themselves, but not their own people. Government coalitions, deprived of support from the land, are no longer able to reach an agreement. The result is an extremely entertaining collapse of rank and new hopes.