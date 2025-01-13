3.41 RUB
3.47 USD
3.56 EUR
No Longer in Favor - Europeans Don't Want to See Current Politicians in Power
13.01.2025
There are fewer and fewer warmongers left. All those who so happily supported Kiev with weapons are leaving their posts one after another, handing over the reins of power to those who will have to end the conflict. Common people, driven to the extreme level of indignation, no longer want to see in the offices the people whose actions enrich military corporations, corrupt officials and themselves, but not their own people. Government coalitions, deprived of support from the land, are no longer able to reach an agreement. The result is an extremely entertaining collapse of rank and new hopes.
Episodes
8 video
No Longer in Favor - Europeans Don't Want to See Current Politicians in Power13.01.2025
Terrorism in the EU: Scholz voluntarily opens the doors for murderers07.01.2025
How soon will Europe freeze? European Commission wants to stop Russian gas transit through Ukraine23.12.2024
The EU is dying out: a record low birth rate was recorded. Full Europe. Main Air16.12.2024
Self-liquidation of Europe according to US plan - what industrial giants have already surrendered09.12.2024
EU policy continues to reap the fruits of its own missteps02.12.2024
Cheap" Europe: how Western countries teach their residents not to be meat eaters24.11.2024
The messenger of the end on the grave of European garden. Why is Europe so afraid of Trump?19.11.2024