Terrorism in the EU: Scholz voluntarily opens the doors for murderers
07.01.2025
Terrorism in the EU: Scholz voluntarily opens the doors for murderers The recent terrorist attack in Germany demonstrated a frightening reality: the thoughts and plans of people who were smiling sweetly just yesterday can not only steal faith in humanity, but also take dozens of lives. According to the Europol report, 120 terrorist attacks were committed in 2023, and the vast majority of them ended successfully for the perpetrators. However, the trend speaks for itself. Europe voluntarily opened the doors for its murderers. The "Gone Europe" section about the unhidden threat.
