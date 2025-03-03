3.61 BYN
War as Business: Why Europe Is Reluctant to End the Conflict in Ukraine?
03.03.2025
The potential for closer ties between the United States and Russia in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, without European involvement, is a significant concern for the Old World. Brussels oscillates between attempting to appease Trump and issuing threats. In our column "Cone Europe," we explore the European resistance and submission in the face of these geopolitical dynamics.
Episodes
11 video
European leaders are in a panic waiting for Trump to get to the EU10.02.2025
Gone Europe | Danger of fascist forces coming to power in all of Europe20.01.2025
No Longer in Favor - Europeans Don't Want to See Current Politicians in Power13.01.2025
Terrorism in the EU: Scholz voluntarily opens the doors for murderers07.01.2025
How soon will Europe freeze? European Commission wants to stop Russian gas transit through Ukraine23.12.2024
The EU is dying out: a record low birth rate was recorded. Full Europe. Main Air16.12.2024
Self-liquidation of Europe according to US plan - what industrial giants have already surrendered09.12.2024
EU policy continues to reap the fruits of its own missteps02.12.2024
Cheap" Europe: how Western countries teach their residents not to be meat eaters24.11.2024
The messenger of the end on the grave of European garden. Why is Europe so afraid of Trump?19.11.2024
