The messenger of the end on the grave of European garden. Why is Europe so afraid of Trump? 19.11.2024

The potential for closer ties between the United States and Russia in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, without European involvement, is a significant concern for the Old World. Brussels oscillates between attempting to appease Trump and issuing threats. In our column "Cone Europe," we explore the European resistance and submission in the face of these geopolitical dynamics.

War as Business: Why Europe Is Reluctant to End the Conflict in Ukraine?

The potential for closer ties between the United States and Russia in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, without European involvement, is a significant concern for the Old World. Brussels oscillates between attempting to appease Trump and issuing threats. In our column "Cone Europe," we explore the European resistance and submission in the face of these geopolitical dynamics.