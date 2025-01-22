Watch online
TV Programm
In due formPlan BScreenshotMendeleva's TableKatusha's rationaleDispositionThat's differentClear politicsFull €uropeUnsportsmanlike conduct

21st Century Robbery: Africa against Sanctions and Neocolonialism. Respect for Lukashenko

22.01.2025

Africa wants freedom. How does the continent feel about sanctions and western pressure, and what is the 21st century robbery? - What do people in the homeland of humanity think of Belarus, and why do they respect Lukashenko? - Joint economy and the search for true friends. Direct message from Kenya - in the next episode of the "Clear Politics". The World Speaking" series.

Episodes

19 video

21st Century Robbery: Africa against Sanctions and Neocolonialism. Respect for Lukashenko

Related Programs