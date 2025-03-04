3.60 BYN
A fierce struggle unfolds over rare earth metals: who is extracting them, how much is left?
04.03.2025
Unearthing from beneath the surface. Will the world succumb to a rare earth frenzy? - Who is hunting for these precious metals, and what makes them uniquely valuable? - How are these rare substances extracted, and why do they hold significance for national security? - Who sets the rules in this market, and why does Trump have an interest in Ukrainian resources?
Episodes
20 video
Deadly Smog in Poland. Who's to Blame? Victims of Poisonous Emissions25.02.2025
Power struggle in Poland. War without rules: repressions, arrests, dismissals18.02.2025
The Destruction of USAID! How Much Do "Independent" Media Cost? How the Americans Brainwashed People11.02.2025
Minsk, Jakarta, Hanoi. Asia about Belarus and Lukashenko. The struggle for honest politics04.02.2025
Europe is for Belarus! Italy about sanctions, Lukashenko, EU diseases and subordination to the US28.01.2025
21st Century Robbery: Africa against Sanctions and Neocolonialism. Respect for Lukashenko22.01.2025
Belarus would not have survived without Lukashenko. Brazil. Talking about the main things15.01.2025
Losers of 2024. Who were kicked out by the people? The resignations of Western politicians07.01.2025
A whiplash for Warsaw: the fall of the Law and Justice Party. Power redistribution, nepotism30.12.2024
The failures of Biden and the Democrats: corruption, world chaos, drug migration, Ukraine23.12.2024
Kill Lukashenko: They hate Belarus. Coven in Kiev: With whom the fugitives deal17.12.2024
Macron called to resign too! France is in a protracted crisis. Collapse of ratings and economy10.12.2024
The collapse of medicine in the UK, waiting lists for years. Failures of politicians03.12.2024
Crisis in Germany. Vote of no confidence in Scholz. Protests, layoffs, shocks for Germans18.11.2024
Estonia at the bottom? Economic collapse, corruption of the Prime Minist11.11.2024
Fall of the Lithuanian Clan. The Failure of Landsbergis: Disgrace in the Elections04.11.2024
Georgia: Who is swaying the country and how? Why has the West turned against Tbilisi?29.10.2024
Germany's shame: Berlin is under the hood of the US. Humiliation, business escape, military bases23.10.2024
The fight for power in Moldova: detentions, threats, censorship, Western sponsors of the CEC16.10.2024
Unearthing from beneath the surface. Will the world succumb to a rare earth frenzy? - Who is hunting for these precious metals, and what makes them uniquely valuable? - How are these rare substances extracted, and why do they hold significance for national security? - Who sets the rules in this market, and why does Trump have an interest in Ukrainian resources?