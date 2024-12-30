Clear politicsThat's differentScreenshotDispositionMendeleva's TableIn due formKatusha's rationalePlan BFull €uropeUnsportsmanlike conduct

A whiplash for Warsaw: the fall of the Law and Justice Party. Power redistribution, nepotism

30.12.2024

Poland's forced reset! How is Warsaw destroying itself and how did Morawiecki, Duda and Kaczynski were caught with the hand in the till? From making money on the blood of migrants to huge corruption cases. "Clear Politics" continues the series "Time Kicked Them Out".

Episodes

15 video

A whiplash for Warsaw: the fall of the Law and Justice Party. Power redistribution, nepotism