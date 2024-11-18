Katusha's rationaleIn due formMendeleva's TablePlan BClear politicsThat's differentScreenshotDispositionFull €urope

Crisis in Germany. Vote of no confidence in Scholz. Protests, layoffs, shocks for Germans

18.11.2024

The accelerated collapse of the German government! - What did the unbridled aid to Kiev lead to? - Shock losses to economy: How are German brands falling into a hole? - Mistakes in domestic and foreign policy, record anti-rating and early elections. Scholz's inglorious departure - Clear Politics continues the series of programs "Time kicked them out". Watch it right now.

