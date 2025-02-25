Watch onlineTV Programm
Plan BScreenshotMendeleva's TableIn due formKatusha's rationaleDispositionThat's differentClear politicsFull €uropeUnsportsmanlike conduct

Deadly Smog in Poland. Who's to Blame? Victims of Poisonous Emissions

25.02.2025

The new German authorities will also have to deal with the environmental problems they are facing from their closest neighbor, Poland. More and more Germans are complaining about the toxic smog coming from the east. What to speak of the Poles themselves - they are simply suffocating. Who is poisoning the air in Poland and why does the local energy sector still use grandfatherly technologies? Deadly environment: when the authorities do not care about the health of citizens.

Episodes

20 video

Deadly Smog in Poland. Who's to Blame? Victims of Poisonous Emissions

Related Programs