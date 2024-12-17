That's differentScreenshotDispositionMendeleva's TableIn due formClear politicsKatusha's rationalePlan BFull €uropeUnsportsmanlike conduct

Kill Lukashenko: They hate Belarus. Coven in Kiev: With whom the fugitives deal

17.12.2024

Armed campaign against Belarus instead of diplomacy. Another coven in Kiev with the participation of fugitives and local marginal MPs. - Eliminate Lukashenko: WHO proposes a bloody scenario? - And WHO are the traitors of the Motherland hanging out with? - Truth, betrayal and violent scenario. Portraits of provocateurs: when biography is better than any words. We'll tell you in "Clear Politics".

Episodes

13 video

