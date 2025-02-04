Watch online
TV Programm
In due formPlan BScreenshotMendeleva's TableKatusha's rationaleDispositionThat's differentClear politicsFull €uropeUnsportsmanlike conduct

Minsk, Jakarta, Hanoi. Asia about Belarus and Lukashenko. The struggle for honest politics

04.02.2025

Minsk, Jakarta, Hanoi. Asia about Belarus and Lukashenko. The struggle for honest politics. Clear Politics. Is there a future stronghold of the world economy emerging on the map? Indonesia is bursting into leadership. The new Asian tiger about Belarus and Minsk policy. - What technologies are waiting on the continent and why food security is the number one topic? - Time of friendship and trade instead of sanctions and contradictions.

Episodes

20 video

Minsk, Jakarta, Hanoi. Asia about Belarus and Lukashenko. The struggle for honest politics

Related Programs