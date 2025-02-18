Watch onlineTV Programm
Power struggle in Poland. War without rules: repressions, arrests, dismissals

18.02.2025

The election race in Poland resembles a battle of jackals. The Polish authorities, usually generous with election promises, have noticeably calmed down. Tusk called Zelensky, Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski, understandably, condemned Trump for talking to Putin and noted that the European Union will have to send troops to Ukraine "sooner or later". Power struggle at all levels: threats, insults, compromising evidence and criminal cases. - Who is trying to subjugate the state? Repressions, purges, media masquerade and the real problems of the country that do not worry officials.

