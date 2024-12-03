Katusha's rationalePlan BDispositionIn due formMendeleva's TableClear politicsThat's differentScreenshotFull €urope

The collapse of medicine in the UK, waiting lists for years. Failures of politicians

03.12.2024

The biggest failures of British politicians. Four Prime Ministers in just two years. Why did the Conservatives lose the election in a landslide? What is a mark-up for being a moron? The crisis in the economy and the collapse of health care: people are waiting several years to see a doctor. ”Clear Politics” continues the series ‘Time Kicked Them Out’.

