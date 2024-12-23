3.35 RUB
3.47 USD
3.62 EUR
The failures of Biden and the Democrats: corruption, world chaos, drug migration, Ukraine
23.12.2024
Democrats are on their way out. The defeat of Harris and the staff is called the party's collapse and the brand's decline. Why was the "Save Private Biden" strategy doomed to failure? White House blunders and fatal flaws: disrespect for voters and crimes on the world stage. "Clear Politics" continues the series "Time Kicked Them Out".
Episodes
15 video
The failures of Biden and the Democrats: corruption, world chaos, drug migration, Ukraine23.12.2024
A whiplash for Warsaw: the fall of the Law and Justice Party. Power redistribution, nepotism30.12.2024
Kill Lukashenko: They hate Belarus. Coven in Kiev: With whom the fugitives deal17.12.2024
Macron called to resign too! France is in a protracted crisis. Collapse of ratings and economy10.12.2024
The collapse of medicine in the UK, waiting lists for years. Failures of politicians03.12.2024
Crisis in Germany. Vote of no confidence in Scholz. Protests, layoffs, shocks for Germans18.11.2024
Estonia at the bottom? Economic collapse, corruption of the Prime Minist11.11.2024
Fall of the Lithuanian Clan. The Failure of Landsbergis: Disgrace in the Elections04.11.2024
Georgia: Who is swaying the country and how? Why has the West turned against Tbilisi?29.10.2024
Germany's shame: Berlin is under the hood of the US. Humiliation, business escape, military bases23.10.2024
The fight for power in Moldova: detentions, threats, censorship, Western sponsors of the CEC16.10.2024
Middle East. History of eternal conflict. Who divided the nations and who benefits from it?07.10.2024
How much is the power in the USA? Presidents for billions. The most expensive elections in the world30.09.2024
Hunger is coming: What awaits the planet? How the climate selects food. The age of cataclysms24.09.2024
Europe's depression: plant shutdowns, bankruptcies, unemployment, falling incomes23.09.2024