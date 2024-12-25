3.41 RUB
Are all migrants second-class citizens for Poles?
25.12.2024
For some reason, traditional things - true history, family values and simply respect for other nations - are persecuted. We often talk about this. Belarusians in Poland complain of bullying and violence, claiming that their children are perceived as second-class citizens. Victims of Polish nationalism. Local authorities instill hatred in their fellow nations, deprive refugees of the right to self-identity and the opportunity to speak their native language. Widespread xenophobia and weekly news about victims. But what are the children to blame for?
