Farewell speeches by American politicians and preparations for Trump's inauguration
20.01.2025
The date of January 20, which some are waiting for as the beginning of a new era in American politics, is increasingly becoming Day X. And the closer we get to Donald Trump's inauguration, the more downtown Washington, D.C. is looking like a display of metal fencing.
How is the US preparing for the anniversary ceremony? Read more in the author's column "Mendeleva’s Table".
