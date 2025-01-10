3.41 RUB
Massive Fire in Los Angeles. What caused celebrities leave their mansions in haste?
10.01.2025
Big city lights, a massive fire engulfed the golden district of Los Angeles. Due to strong winds, Pacific Palisades flared up like gunpowder. One by one, the homes of American stars disappeared in flames. Why did celebrities leave their mansions in a hurry and who is to blame for the fact that the fire could not be extinguished at the root? Let's consider all the political elements and put them in their places. Details in the "Mendeleva’s Table".
Episodes
