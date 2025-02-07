3.46 RUB
3.39 USD
3.51 EUR
USAID Shutdown: Where Millions of Dollars Were Really Spent?
07.02.2025
Liquidate or Transform? Over the past few days, many materials have been published that have clarified what USAID was really doing. How is the planet being cleansed of a cell of sponsors of terrorism and color revolutions? See the main details in the section "Mendeleva's Table".
Episodes
10 video
USAID Shutdown: Where Millions of Dollars Were Really Spent?07.02.2025
Farewell speeches by American politicians and preparations for Trump's inauguration20.01.2025
Massive Fire in Los Angeles. What caused celebrities leave their mansions in haste?10.01.2025
Are all migrants second-class citizens for Poles?25.12.2024
Confusion in the Lithuanian Seimas: scandals, intrigues and lack of investigations. What to expect?13.12.2024
Will US Democrats be able to accept their defeat in presidential election?11.11.2024
One day left until US elections - about double standards in Mendeleva's Table05.11.2024
What do Georgia and Moldova have in common? And what does the color revolutions have to do with it?29.10.2024
Economic collapse and rising prices. Is the EU really approaching a turning point?18.10.2024
The US presidential election is less than a month away! Who will occupy the White House?15.10.2024