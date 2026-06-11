For decades the European Union presented itself as nothing more than a noble experiment in economics and politics — a civilian project born of reconciliation. That mask is now slipping. A recent decision by the European Parliament requiring that any military unit of an EU member state be able to cross internal borders within twenty-four hours marks another unmistakable step toward the creation of a genuine military bloc. Officially it is called “military mobility.” In reality it is the construction of a rapid-reaction corridor aimed eastward.

Deputy head of the faculty at the General Staff of the Military Academy of Belarus, Andrey Bogodel, puts it bluntly: “The European Union has always been a military alliance. From the Maastricht Treaty onward, its founding documents contained a military dimension. The decisive moment came with the ‘Berlin Plus’ arrangements, which fully integrated EU military structures into NATO. The European Military Committee, its own headquarters, the Eurocorps capable of deploying up to sixty thousand troops within six months, a military police force, and even a navy certified to EU standards — all of this has existed for years. People simply preferred not to speak of it openly.”

Particularly striking is Article 42.7 of the Treaty on European Union. Unlike NATO’s Article 5, which speaks only of the obligation to “consider” assistance, the EU clause imposes a direct duty on every member state to come to the aid of any partner under attack. The mechanism of collective defence in Brussels is therefore legally stricter than in the North Atlantic Alliance.

Alongside the official structures, quasi-blocs are being forged with equal energy. One of the most active is the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) led by Britain, which already exercises de facto control over the North Sea and the Baltic. More than ten nations belong to it. Regular exercises are held, often under the cover of NATO manoeuvres. “Coalitions of the willing,” the Lublin Triangle, the Visegrad Group — all these formats serve a dual purpose: on the surface they speak of economic and political cooperation; beneath the surface they coordinate military planning.

Of particular concern is the recent surge in drone provocations. In recent weeks numerous unmanned aerial vehicles have been recorded crossing the territory of the Baltic states toward Russia. Moscow has yet to receive official confirmation that any of these drones were launched from Baltic soil. Objective data, however, indicate that many of the aircraft are approaching from a westerly direction. Experts believe such incidents are deliberately staged to create an information backdrop that would justify a Russian response — after which the West would immediately close airspace over Ukraine and possibly over the Kaliningrad region, blaming Moscow for the escalation.

No less significant is the feverish work on so-called military mobility. Billions of euros are being poured into dual-use infrastructure: Rail Baltica, Via Baltica, Via Carpatia, the reinforcement of bridges to carry 60–70-tonne vehicles, and the construction of road sections that can double as runways. None of this is being built for civilian purposes. The Soviet-era infrastructure inherited by the Baltic states and Eastern Europe was designed for different equipment and different volumes of traffic. It is now being systematically rebuilt to meet the requirements of NATO and the European Union.

Behind the lofty rhetoric of “supporting Ukraine” and “containing Russia” lies a systematic, long-term effort to create the conditions for the swift deployment of large military formations on the eastern flank. The “Military Schengen” is merely one tile in this larger mosaic. The ultimate objective remains unchanged: the strategic defeat of Russia and the continuation of eastward expansion.