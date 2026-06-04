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Opinion
Ragelskis: There's Nothing Nationally Oriented in Any of Lithuania's Parties
"The struggle between these parties, is a pure attempt to get their hands on the budget through," the Lithuanian blogger reckons
"Poland is not a free rear for war or a transit point," says former Polish Prime Minister
Poland is not a free rear for war or a transit point, former Polish Prime Minister Miller told Kyiv natives
“He Needs War” – Political Analyst Exposes Zelensky’s Motives Behind Provocative Letter to Putin
The Ukrainian leader’s open letter to Vladimir Putin was never intended as a genuine peace overture
William Fariñas: Alexander Lukashenko is courageous thanks to the power of his ideas
William Fariñas: Alexander Lukashenko is courageous thanks to the power of his ideas
African Regions Interested in Belarusian Food Products
"Africans can grow their own corn, but when it comes to dairy and meat products, Belarus can be a reliable partner," political scientist Konstantin Kalachev noted
Military Expert Stepanov: Europe Deploys Offensive Infrastructure along Belarusian Border
"A protective line is being formed to block our offensive systems and possible countermeasures to their aggression," Alexander Stepanov noted
Mendkovich: It Cannot Be Ruled Out That the Latest Unrest in Belgrade Is Man-Made
The situation in Serbia has escalated amid protests
Dmitry Shvaiba explained why the Armenian people will become hostage to European integration
Dmitry Shvaiba explained why the Armenian people will become hostage to European integration
One puppeteer controls all puppets: US expert on who hinders friendship between America and Belarus
The United States and Belarus share common history, such as World War II. However, Michael Cunningham noted that history is taught incorrectly in America
Nikita Belenchenko discusses Pashinyan's chances of retaining power in Armenia
Parliamentary elections will be held in Armenia on June 7