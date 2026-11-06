Cultural Crossroads in Minsk: XXXII "Listapad" Film Festival Concludes with Global Film Masterpieces

Minsk is bidding farewell to a grand celebration of cinema that has united filmmakers from virtually every corner of the planet. The final screenings are drawing to a close across the capital's venues. On November 6, the solemn closing ceremony of the XXXII Minsk International Film Festival will take place.

With more than 3,000 applications submitted from 108 nations, resulting in over 130 films selected for the competitive program, the 2026 Minsk International Film Festival "Listapad" successfully brought together cinematographers from all over the world.

November 6 marks the final day of this massive cinematic forum. While the professional jury panels prepare to name the official winners, audiences have already been identifying their personal favorites.

The geographical reach of this year's "Listapad" spans 55 countries. The diverse program encompasses feature-length fiction films, documentaries, animation, short films, works by debuting directors, a specialized national competition, and a dedicated program designed specifically for children and adolescents.

In total, the festival featured eight competitive tracks, with screenings taking place across five prominent Minsk venues: the "Moskva", "Pobeda", "Centralny", "Belarus", and "Pioner" cinemas.

The main competitive program for feature films brought together compelling narratives from various corners of the globe. Among the notable participants are the Moroccan film Halima, Tanzania's The Perfect Pair, China's The City of Lost Things, and the film That Very Child from Myanmar, a country represented at the festival for the very first time.

Different nations, distinct directorial styles, and a wide array of topics—ranging from deeply personal human dramas to pressing contemporary social issues—coalesced to form the unique cultural palette of "Listapad."

"I want to say that I truly enjoyed 'Listapad.' It is incredibly pleasant to see so many people attending in such a warm and friendly atmosphere. It’s absolutely wonderful. Right now, I am working on my graduation film, and in the future, I would love to submit my own work to 'Listapad' as well," noted film director Aleksandra Tatur.

However, audience adoration and professional evaluation do not always align. For the expert jury panels, the focus extends beyond the plot and emotional impact to encompass structural elements such as direction, cinematography, screenplay, and acting performances. [1]

Dmitry Astrakhan, Chairman of the Jury for the "Listapadzik" children and youth film competition, shared his insights:

"We arrived at a clear understanding of who the leaders were rather quickly. Beyond that, we did our best to acknowledge all the standout entries, as there are many exceptional films but inherently a limited number of prizes. We truly wanted every picture that led the pack to receive some form of recognition."

One of the central questions of this final day remains: will the choices of the professional juries coincide with the preferences of the viewers? More than 130 films have already completed their journey to the big screen, and now the time has come to determine which ones will secure official festival acclaim.

" 'Listapad' provides genuine hope that our art is evolving. Cinema remains an essential statement because film is something that always strikes close to the human heart. It is fascinating, and the films presented here have simply amazed me," shared audience member Inna Khorova.

Over the course of several days, "Listapad" demonstrated how incredibly diverse cinema can be in its geography, genres, themes, and directorial visions. Yet, like any prestigious festival, its main intrigue is saved for the end.

The solemn closing ceremony will commence at 18:00 at Cinema "Moskva", and its broadcast will be aired by the "Belarus 3" television channel at 21:05 tonight. It is there that the names of those who will permanently etch their place in the history of the XXXII "Listapad" Film Festival will finally be unveiled.