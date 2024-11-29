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Minsk to Host the 32nd International Film Festival Listapad from October 30 to November 6

Minsk to Host the 32nd International Film Festival Listapad from October 30 to November 6

"The Irony of Fate" Named a New Year's Classic by The Guardian

"The Irony of Fate" Named a New Year's Classic by The Guardian

Actor Pevtsov on spiritual war against West: "We can't be defeated, so they destroy us from within"

Actor Pevtsov on spiritual war against West: "We can't be defeated, so they destroy us from within"

Listapad-2025: Award from President of Belarus Goes to Russian People's Artist Dmitry Pevtsov

Listapad-2025: Award from President of Belarus Goes to Russian People's Artist Dmitry Pevtsov

31st Minsk International Film Festival "Listapad" grand opening at Palace of the Republic

31st Minsk International Film Festival "Listapad" grand opening at Palace of the Republic

Listopad 2025: One day left until the main autumn event

Listopad 2025: One day left until the main autumn event

"These Are Comics": Aleksei Nilov Explains Why He Doesn't Watch Modern War Films

"These Are Comics": Aleksei Nilov Explains Why He Doesn't Watch Modern War Films

"It was not safe for my children." Belarusian tells about her life in exile and returning home

"It was not safe for my children." Belarusian tells about her life in exile and returning home

Belarusfilm showcases documentary about Aleksei Talay

Belarusfilm showcases documentary about Aleksei Talay

Belarusians bring magical cinema to film festival in India

Belarusians bring magical cinema to film festival in India

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