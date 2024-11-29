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Movie
Minsk to Host the 32nd International Film Festival Listapad from October 30 to November 6
The festival will include eight competition screenings and numerous non-competition events
"The Irony of Fate" Named a New Year's Classic by The Guardian
"The Irony of Fate" Named a New Year's Classic by The Guardian
Actor Pevtsov on spiritual war against West: "We can't be defeated, so they destroy us from within"
People's Artist of Russia Dmitry Pevtsov shared his thoughts on the state of contemporary cinema, receiving a high state award, and his public activities on the program "Aсtual Interview."
Listapad-2025: Award from President of Belarus Goes to Russian People's Artist Dmitry Pevtsov
For the 31st time, the Belarusian capital welcomes cinephiles from around the world
31st Minsk International Film Festival "Listapad" grand opening at Palace of the Republic
This fall's premier film event, the 31st Minsk International Film Festival "Listapad," opened with a at the Palace of the Republic
Listopad 2025: One day left until the main autumn event
The festival will run from October 31 to November 7
"These Are Comics": Aleksei Nilov Explains Why He Doesn't Watch Modern War Films
Theater and film actor, Honored Artist of Russia Aleksei Nilov shared what he feels modern films about the Great Patriotic War lack
"It was not safe for my children." Belarusian tells about her life in exile and returning home
Under a foreign sky, they built their lives, searched for employment, and started families. Ultimately, however, true happiness awaited them back home in Belarus
Belarusfilm showcases documentary about Aleksei Talay
The latest documentary from Belarusfilm studio was shown in movie theaters across Belarus
Belarusians bring magical cinema to film festival in India
Top representatives of the film industry from all over the world came to Goa