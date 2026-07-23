Minsk Hosts XXIII International “Art of the Book” Contest for CIS Countries

Minsk has once again become a center of cultural dialogue. On 23 July the capital welcomed delegates of the XXIII International “Art of the Book” contest held among the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

In 2026 the winners are being selected in nine key categories: “Commonwealth,” “My Country,” “Dialogue of Cultures,” “Book for Children and Youth,” “Art Book,” “Art of Illustration,” “Printed in the Commonwealth,” “Victory” and “Grand Prix.”

The international delegation gathered at the National Library of Belarus. Participants leafed through literature from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Russia. In total, more than 60 publications were presented in Minsk.

“The contest provides an opportunity for the countries of the Commonwealth to meet. Here we share experience — we not only present the materials we have brought, but also see the diversity of literature being published in the neighboring states of the Commonwealth,” noted Askhat Baiuzakov, director of the National State Book Chamber of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

“We have brought the 12-volume collected works of Chingiz Aitmatov. They include three works that have never been published before: ‘The Flute and the Earth,’ ‘Snow and Gold’ and ‘A Meeting with the Deceased Son.’ I think these works will be of interest to Belarusian readers, especially ‘A Meeting with the Deceased Son,’ because we know that Belarus suffered greatly during the Great Patriotic War,” said Mirbek Toktoshov, deputy director of the State Book Chamber of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan.

Denis Yezersky, Deputy Minister of Information of Belarus, emphasized the significance of the event:

“This contest is important for us because we see how book publishing is developing among our neighbors and colleagues. We see that today these states pay great attention to book printing, to the development of literature in their countries and to book distribution. This speaks of the level of the state’s attitude and of the training of specialists working in this field. And that level is very high.”

This year the contest is held under the sign of the 35th anniversary of the CIS countries. Belarus presented publications in every nomination. In several categories the Belarusian side submitted multiple works.