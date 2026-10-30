On 30 October the XXXII International Film Festival “Listapad” officially starts in Minsk. For the coming week the Belarusian capital will turn into a center of attraction for cinematographers from all over the world.

The schedule of the first day is written literally by the minute, and in these hours the organizers and participants are completing the last preparations for the main cinema event of the year.

The red carpets are practically assembled, the capital’s cinemas shine in anticipation of spectators, and Minsk has frozen in anticipation of a grandiose holiday. The festival spirit is already felt on the streets of the city — the scale of the current “Listapad” truly strikes the imagination.

In seven competition programs — from feature cinema to animation — cinematographers from more than 25 countries will compete for the Grand Prix. Their works will be evaluated by an international jury, which includes 27 recognized experts of the industry.

On 29 October the first flights delivered renowned masters of the screen to Minsk. The well-known actor Rustam Sagdullaev has already flown to the Belarusian capital.

“First, a big thank you for inviting. Second, this is probably an integral part of a cinematographer — to be in the thick of ‘cinema’ events. You have still managed to preserve the festival, invite guests and show kind films. This is praise and honor,” shared the actor, laureate of the special prize of the President of Belarus (Uzbekistan) Rustam Sagdullaev.

A large-scale map of cinema venues these days will cover five main cinemas of the city at once. The main headquarters of the festival will be the “Moscow” cinema. The main feature competition will traditionally be hosted by the “Central” cinema. The renovated “Pobeda” on Internatsionalnaya Street is fully given over to youth projects and screenings of national film schools.

The children’s and youth competition “Listapadzik” will be based in the halls of “Pioneer,” and the best festival cartoons from all over the world will be shown to spectators in the “Belarus” cinema.

Literally in a few hours the official press conference will begin in the “Moscow” cinema. And already at 18:00 on this venue they will give the solemn start to the cinema week. Immediately after the opening ceremony spectators will await the main premiere — the large-scale Russian-Belarusian drama “Batka Minay. A Partisan Legend.”