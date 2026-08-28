In the face of external pressure, Belarus and Russia continue to strengthen cooperation across multiple directions—from economics and culture to military security. In recent years, union integration has acquired new mechanisms for protecting shared interests and countering external challenges.

Vladimir Shapovalov, Deputy Director of the Institute of History and Politics at Moscow State Pedagogical University (Russia):

"In the face of external pressure, Russia and Belarus have consolidated, united, and developed effective countermeasures. The measures being taken across a wide range of issues—from culture and economics to military security—demonstrate that our countries are prepared for and effectively able to resist any form of external pressure. The union between Russia and Belarus, which is currently developing and constantly improving, and the military component of the union is an effective guarantee against any form of pressure on our countries."