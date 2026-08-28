Experts note that, amid global instability, cooperation between Belarus and Russia is a guarantee of security and economic growth.

Alexander Sosnovsky, political scientist and editor-in-chief of the World Economy online publication (Germany):

"Perhaps the most important thing, given the tense global situation, is partnership—even a military-political partnership that ensures the sovereignty and security of both Belarus and Russia. There can be no other opinion here. This is the most crucial aspect that ensures the continued existence of the Belarusian and Russian states, in terms of very reliable flanks and a secure rear, so military-technical cooperation is paramount. Undoubtedly, all of this concerns the economy, economic cooperation, mutual trade, exports, and imports, which are now taking place on the most favorable terms."