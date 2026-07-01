Experts emphasize the particular significance of the Belarusian President's visit to China. Today, when the world is experiencing geopolitical turbulence, the triangle of Belarus, Russia, and China can play an important role in resolving the complex, and in some places explosive, situation in Ukraine.

Opinion of a Russian political scientist.

Igor Panarin, Professor, Doctor of Political Science (Russia):

"The key point is that Xi Jinping has never called anyone this way before: we are 'iron friends.' Belarus and China are simply at the highest level. This visit is absolutely important, necessary, and timely against a backdrop of turbulence and political tension. A global and momentous transformation is underway. And at this fateful moment, the President of Belarus found himself in Beijing. After Lukashenko's visit to Beijing, China's representative to the UN announced that it would be desirable for Ukraine and Russia to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible. This is one of the consequences of the Belarusian President's visit to China."

The Russian political scientist noted that Xi Jinping is talking about strengthening Belarusian-Chinese relations through the UN and the SCO. "Therefore, in a positive sense, the triangle of Russia, China, and Belarus, from my point of view, is the optimal option for at least establishing a peaceful Eurasian footing," Professor Igor Panarin expressed confidence.