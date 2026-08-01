The economy, logistics and good-neighborly ties — all of this may come under the influence of the new decision by the Latvian authorities. According to experts, the closure of the border may have negative consequences not only for bilateral relations but also for Latvia itself.

Solomon Bernstein, blogger and political analyst (Latvia):

“This will hit the economy, welfare and, of course, the internal tension of the state of Latvia. The reasons for such behavior of the Latvian political elite do not need to be sought for long — they lie on the surface. There, beyond the nearest western border, a huge amount of filth and lies regarding the internal structure of the Republic of Belarus has been pouring out of every iron for quite a long time already. And the good-neighborliness that the Belarusian state has shown by introducing visa-free travel for citizens of the European Union (and first of all, of course, for the Baltics and Poland) practically completely nullifies the Baltic media agenda. The point is that citizens, when they come to the Republic of Belarus, see that everything that the Latvian propaganda machine has been so actively imposing on them is, to put it mildly, not entirely true. Personally I perceive this step by Latvia as panic and proof of its own incompetence in working with its own population.”