The Belarusian side is working to ensure that more truth about our country is known in the United States, parliamentarian Sergei Rachkov stated at a meeting with an American political scientist. Clifford Kiracofe, a former staffer of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, has been invited to the House of Representatives.

Despite the absence of direct contacts with American colleagues, dialogue continues on the OSCE platform, Rachkov noted. And recent events in bilateral relations, including Washington’s steps to lift sanctions, give grounds for optimism. For his part, the American guest emphasized Belarus’s role in building a regional architecture of peace, pointing to the potential of Minsk diplomacy in settling the conflict in Ukraine.

Clifford Kiracofe, former staffer of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations:

“Today we need to expand the perception of Belarus, perhaps in the context of a conditional ‘Minsk-3,’ as a platform for further diplomatic steps aimed at ending the war and stabilizing the region. And under current conditions, taking into account the situation with our neighbors, your President — President Lukashenko — could surely propose constructive ideas that would be of interest to our president. And I believe that is precisely why our president called him before the meeting with President Putin in Alaska. So I think the American side definitely needs this.”

That is precisely why their president called him before the meeting with President Putin in Alaska, and he added that the American side definitely needs this, the former staffer of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations noted.