"It is precisely the unity of Belarus and Russia that makes it possible to keep the situation in the region firmly under control," it was stated during a joint meeting of the defense ministries of the two countries.

The recent period has been one of intensive and substantive work for the militaries of the Union State, involving over 160 joint activities—including exercises, training sessions, drills, and the exchange of expertise. As Viktor Khrenin noted during the meeting, the current training of troops is structured with full consideration for the modern nature of armed conflict.

Experience gained in actual combat conditions—such as the use of unmanned systems, electronic warfare assets, robotic complexes, and new tactical approaches—is being integrated into the training system of the Belarusian army. The head of the country’s defense ministry emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership between Belarus and Russia, given the current military-political landscape.

The situation surrounding our nations remains complex and dynamic. Active reconnaissance operations are being conducted near our borders, the military presence on NATO’s eastern flank is being expanded, and attempts to cause destabilization and carry out provocations in the information space continue. It is this unity that ensures security in the region.