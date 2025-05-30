Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesArmyYouthEducationOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Army

1234
Khrenin: The main task of Armed Forces of Belarus is to be ready to repel aggression from the enemy

Khrenin: The main task of Armed Forces of Belarus is to be ready to repel aggression from the enemy

Zapad-2025: Belarus and Russia To Practice Planning of Nuclear and Oreshnik Operations

Zapad-2025: Belarus and Russia To Practice Planning of Nuclear and Oreshnik Operations

Ministry of Defense Announces "Zapad-2025" Exercises of Belarus and Russia for September 12-16

Ministry of Defense Announces "Zapad-2025" Exercises of Belarus and Russia for September 12-16

Muraveyko: Preparation for "Zapad-2025" Exercises Enters Final Phase

Muraveyko: Preparation for "Zapad-2025" Exercises Enters Final Phase

Readiness Test. Russian Navy Conducts Large-Scale Exercise "July Storm"

Readiness Test. Russian Navy Conducts Large-Scale Exercise "July Storm"

Drones at the Borders — Why Belarus Is Tightening Its Air Defense Measures

Drones at the Borders — Why Belarus Is Tightening Its Air Defense Measures

Who or what guarantees Belarus’ security today?

Who or what guarantees Belarus’ security today?

Lukashenko Explains Reasons for Changing Parameters of "Zapad-2025" Exercises

Lukashenko Explains Reasons for Changing Parameters of "Zapad-2025" Exercises

Belarus chooses locations for deployment of Oreshnik missiles

Belarus chooses locations for deployment of Oreshnik missiles

In Belarus, a readiness drill to respond to acts of terrorism is underway

In Belarus, a readiness drill to respond to acts of terrorism is underway

1234