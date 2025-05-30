3.72 BYN
Army
Khrenin: The main task of Armed Forces of Belarus is to be ready to repel aggression from the enemy
The main task of the Armed Forces of Belarus is to be ready to repel aggression from the enemy.
Zapad-2025: Belarus and Russia To Practice Planning of Nuclear and Oreshnik Operations
Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin responds to journalists' questions
Ministry of Defense Announces "Zapad-2025" Exercises of Belarus and Russia for September 12-16
The upcoming joint strategic military exercises, "Zapad-2025," involving Belarus and the Russian Federation, are scheduled to take place from September 12 to September 16
Muraveyko: Preparation for "Zapad-2025" Exercises Enters Final Phase
This was announced by Pavel Muraveyko, Chief of the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces
Readiness Test. Russian Navy Conducts Large-Scale Exercise "July Storm"
The exercises will last until July 27 in the waters of two seas and two oceans
Drones at the Borders — Why Belarus Is Tightening Its Air Defense Measures
The level of aggressive rhetoric in the West, unfortunately, shows no signs of decline
Who or what guarantees Belarus’ security today?
Muraveiko Names Pillars of Belarusian Security
Lukashenko Explains Reasons for Changing Parameters of "Zapad-2025" Exercises
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko explained the reasons behind the decision to change the parameters of the armed forces' exercises of the Union State, "Zapad-2025"
Belarus chooses locations for deployment of Oreshnik missiles
In Belarus, designated locations have been established for the deployment of the "Oresnik" missile system
In Belarus, a readiness drill to respond to acts of terrorism is underway
Over the past four days, from May 27 to 30, exercises in the Grodno region tested the swift response capabilities of government agencies