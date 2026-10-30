“A Tribute to History” — Lukashenko on Why Belarus Has Kept October Revolution Day
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, speaking at the opening of the new City Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital in Minsk, stressed that Belarus is the only country in the post-Soviet space that has preserved October Revolution Day as a holiday, BelTA writes.
“We are the only country in the post-Soviet space that has preserved this holiday. I was a supporter of preserving this holiday. Not everyone even understands why we did this. This is a tribute to history. One must not throw a stone at history, for it will answer cruelly. One does not have to go far for examples,” the Belarusian leader stressed.