Alexander Lukashenko: Belarus Rightfully Considers Itself Part of Global Majority

Belarus rightfully considers itself part of the global majority. President Alexander Lukashenko stated this on July 28 at the official ceremony for the presentation of credentials by foreign ambassadors, BelTA reported.

Addressing the diplomats, the President noted that many of them represent states of the global majority, whose role in international affairs is rapidly and, what is the most important, deservedly growing. "The countries that comprise it have similar approaches to the world order, building partnerships, and conflict resolution. They are characterized by respect for national sovereignty and a rejection of pressure, dictates, and illegal sanctions. Belarus rightfully considers itself part of this global majority," the President emphasized.