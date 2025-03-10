President of Belarus Receives Credentials from Ambassadors of Nine Nations

President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has received the credentials from ambassadors representing nine different countries, as reported by BELTA.

The diplomatic representatives from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Burkina Faso, Georgia, India, Kenya, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Pakistan presented their credentials to the Belarusian head of state.

Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus always welcomes those who are inclined toward productive collaboration and who perceive the nation as a rightful and promising partner. He reiterated his commitment to active and fruitful cooperation across all spheres of mutual interest. In turn, Belarus pledges to provide favorable and comfortable conditions for the implementation of proposals and ideas from foreign partners.

"I am confident that, as the heads of diplomatic missions, you will exert your utmost efforts to inject significant dynamics into the relationships between our countries. I wish you success in your endeavors and welcome you to Belarus!" the President stated.

In accordance with tradition, Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the cooperation with each of the countries represented by the ambassadors.

On Bosnia and Herzegovina

The President declared that Belarus is open to contacts and multifaceted cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina. "Despite artificial external barriers and the unstable international situation, we see opportunities for expanding our ties in areas of mutual interest. We have numerous positive examples of cooperation and joint efforts, particularly in the fields of machinery, agriculture, and healthcare," he remarked.

Lukashenko is convinced that establishing regular bilateral contacts—diplomatic, business, regional, and parliamentary—will facilitate the identification of new points of contact and the launch of new joint projects.

On Burkina Faso

The President noted that Burkina Faso is currently experiencing a pivotal moment in its history. "Belarus is prepared to lend a helping hand to our friends in the industrialization of various sectors of the economy and in enhancing efficiency. You can count on us. This equally applies to the fields of education, healthcare, high technologies, and addressing challenges related to defense and food security," stated Alexander Lukashenko.

He proposed working towards the establishment of coordination mechanisms in the form of a joint intergovernmental commission and a business cooperation council.

On Georgia

"We hold in high regard and support Georgia's efforts to uphold its statehood and sovereignty. This aligns with our own principles. You must do in Georgia everything that is in the best interests of the Georgian people," asserted Alexander Lukashenko. "The traditions of friendship and mutual respect between the Belarusian and Georgian peoples, as well as our shared historical ties, provide a solid foundation for the resumption of comprehensive cooperation between our countries. You know well that our doors have always been open to you."

"There are absolutely no problems between us and Georgia," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

On India

"India is not merely a long-standing friend and partner; we aspire to elevate our relations with your country to a strategic level," remarked the head of state.

With New Delhi's support, Minsk will officially become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2024 and has gained the status of a partner country of BRICS. "We are immensely grateful to the leadership of India for these developments," declared Alexander Lukashenko.

On Kenya

Belarus views Kenya as a pivotal point in East Africa. "In December 2023, we agreed with President William Ruto to enhance contacts across a range of areas, the key focus being the assurance of food security in Kenya. The Belarusian side is ready for substantive work with the newly formed government of your country," the head of state stated.

Lukashenko reiterated his invitation for President William Ruto to visit Belarus at his convenience.

On Laos

"Our interaction with Laos on international platforms consistently takes on a friendly and constructive nature. In the near future, we must realize the agreements reached during my meeting with President Thongloun Sisoulith last year in Kazan. To this end, several joint activities have been planned with our Laotian partners," the President remarked.

On Malaysia

He characterized this country as a promising partner in Southeast Asia. "Our countries possess significant, yet not fully exploited opportunities for cooperation in areas such as food security, industrial cooperation, and information and communication technologies," noted the Belarusian leader.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Malaysia successful chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025.

On Myanmar

The President of Belarus sees great potential for developing partnership with Myanmar. Just a few days ago, Alexander Lukashenko discussed the full spectrum of bilateral relations with the Chairman of the State Administrative Council and Prime Minister of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Min Aung Hlaing, during his official visit to Belarus.

On Pakistan