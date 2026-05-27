Lukashenko Congratulates Command, Personnel, and Veterans of Border Service on Border Guard Day

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Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has sent congratulations to the command, personnel, and veterans of the Border Service on Border Guard Day, BelTA reports, citing the presidential press service.

"For over a century, the history of the Border Service has been inextricably linked with the development of Belarusian statehood and is filled with shining examples of valor and courage," the congratulatory message reads. "Eighty-five years ago, in the first battles of the Great Patriotic War, heroic border guards, defending the sacred borders of the Soviet Motherland, fought to the death. They died, but they did not surrender. The unparalleled feat of our grandfathers and great-grandfathers is an example of the courage and fortitude of soldiers in green berets and a shining example for the younger generation."

The President noted that over the years of independence, Belarus has created a highly professional border service. Drawing on the traditions and experience of veterans, modern border guards skillfully employ the latest security technologies and reliably counter all attempts to destabilize the situation at the country's borders, Alexander Lukashenko stated.

"I am convinced that each of you will continue to do everything possible to maintain peace in your homeland and resolutely suppress any encroachments on the independence and territorial integrity of the Fatherland," the head of state emphasized.