Lukashenko: European Countries Set a Course for Unprecedented Increase in Military Spending

Belarus's European neighbors have begun openly speculating about the enhancement of nuclear capabilities, President Alexander Lukashenko said during a meeting to review the combat and mobilization readiness of the 7th Separate Special Police Brigade of the Interior Ministry's Internal Troops, BelTA reports.

The head of state emphasized that European countries—including Belarus's neighbors—have embarked on a course of unprecedented increases in military spending and are constantly expanding the scale and frequency of military exercises.

"They have begun openly speculating about the enhancement of nuclear capabilities—or what they now call Europe's 'nuclear shield.' Yet, given the repeatedly voiced aggressive plans of certain European states and their leaders, it is hardly appropriate to speak of a shield today. Rather, it is a sword in the hands of reckless politicians. But they must understand and fully realize that this sword is double-edged. I am referring to nuclear weapons," the President declared.