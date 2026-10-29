Lukashenko Notes that Belarus Pleased with Increase in Tourist Flow from Russia

During a meeting with Andrei Turchak, Head of the Altai Republic of the Russian Federation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has noted that Russian citizens are increasingly choosing their neighboring country for tourism, BelTA informs.

"We are number one in this vast Eurasian region for Russian tourists. We are very happy about this. We are happy not only economically, because there is money there—poor Russians don't come here, they are rich. But we are also happy that Russians have finally seen that there are no obstacles in Belarus. We have the same language, no barriers. They come here as if they were home. And Belarusians, naturally, greet Russians with great respect. No matter their nationality, a Russian is one of our own," the head of state said.