Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesOpinionYouthEducationArmyTransportTourismEcology

Tourism

123
Lukashenko spoke about Belarusian "city within a city" project in Oman

Lukashenko spoke about Belarusian "city within a city" project in Oman

Belavia to Operate Its First Flight to Pattaya on January 8

Belavia to Operate Its First Flight to Pattaya on January 8

Israeli Airlines to Launch Flights to Minsk

Israeli Airlines to Launch Flights to Minsk

Brand with Natural Therapeutic Potential: Why Foreign Visitors Choose Belarusian Health Resorts

Brand with Natural Therapeutic Potential: Why Foreign Visitors Choose Belarusian Health Resorts

Minsk Ranks among World's Best Cities for Walking

Minsk Ranks among World's Best Cities for Walking

Belavia Operates First Flight to Hainan Island

Belavia Operates First Flight to Hainan Island

Belarus Celebrates World Tourism Day

Belarus Celebrates World Tourism Day

Belarus to Expand List of Areas for Ecotourism Development

Belarus to Expand List of Areas for Ecotourism Development

Belarus and Russia Actively Cooperate in Tourism

Belarus and Russia Actively Cooperate in Tourism

Lukashenko Launches Reform of Belarus' Tourism Governance

Lukashenko Launches Reform of Belarus' Tourism Governance

123
Live broadcast