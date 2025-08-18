3.66 BYN
2.96 BYN
3.47 BYN
Tourism
Lukashenko spoke about Belarusian "city within a city" project in Oman
On December 19, at the second session of the 7th Belarusian People's Congress, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko outlined details of the implementation of a tourism investment project in Oman
Belavia to Operate Its First Flight to Pattaya on January 8
Now You Can Fly Direct from Minsk to Thailand
Israeli Airlines to Launch Flights to Minsk
Flights will start in February 2026 and are scheduled to operate twice a week - on Mondays and Fridays
Brand with Natural Therapeutic Potential: Why Foreign Visitors Choose Belarusian Health Resorts
On October 31st, President Aleхander Lukashenko visited the Vitebsk Region and emphasized the importance of developing in-demand wellness and resort services
Minsk Ranks among World's Best Cities for Walking
The average time residents spend traveling to city facilities, such as schools, hospitals, and stores, was taken into account
Belavia Operates First Flight to Hainan Island
This became possible by the purchase of wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft with a 280-seat capacity
Belarus Celebrates World Tourism Day
September 27 marks World Tourism Day
Belarus to Expand List of Areas for Ecotourism Development
September has been declared the month of ecotourism in Belarus
Belarus and Russia Actively Cooperate in Tourism
The mutual interest between Belarus and Russia is centered on developing tourism through collaboration
Lukashenko Launches Reform of Belarus' Tourism Governance
In Belarus, it has been proposed to transfer the functions of the regulator in the tourism sphere from the Ministry of Sport and Tourism to the National Tourism Agency