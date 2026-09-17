Lukashenko Weighs the Plus and Minus of Belarus’s Place on the Map

MINSK, September 17 — The head of the Belarusian state, Alexander Lukashenko, offered a philosophical assessment of the pluses and minuses of Belarus’s geopolitical position. He made the remarks while speaking at the youth forum “Youth. Belarus. Future,” dedicated to National Unity Day, BelTA reported.

“You have probably often heard that Belarus lies on an important axis in Eurasia. Both geographic and geopolitical,” the head of state noted.

It is commonly held, he said, that this is the greatest advantage for the Belarusian people. “Probably so. If you have a head on your shoulders and use it reasonably, it will probably be a great advantage. But what does history teach us? It teaches the main philosophical conclusion: there must never be a one-sided understanding of a process. If there is something positive, there is bound to be something negative on the other side. Looking at history, from that advantageous position we lost a great many Belarusians and inhabitants of this scrap of land,” the President said.