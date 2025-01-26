3.66 BYN
Thousands of schoolchildren in Germany demonstrate against new military service law
Anti-war protest by Generation Z. Mass demonstrations took place in several major German cities. Thousands of schoolchildren are demonstrating against a bill modernizing military service, which proposes, among other things, introducing a mandatory draw if the Bundeswehr needs to be strengthened.
Number of Students from Africa in Belarus has Grown
Every year, the number of international students in Belarus is increasing
Lukashenko: We must create conditions for young people to work
Proposed measures to support young people were discussed by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with the leadership of the Council of Ministers
Belarusian President Aims to Expand "Techno-Incubators" for Youth Nationwide
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has proposed to extend the practice of creating youth “techno-incubators” from the capital across the entire country
President's Special Fund to Allocate 560k Rubles for Gifted Pupils and Students
Scholarships of the President of Belarus were awarded to 185 university students
President of Belarus: The Country is Wealthy When It Has Intelligent and Hardworking People
The present and future of Belarus largely depend on its youth
Lukashenko: The Present and Future of Belarus Depend Significantly on Its Youth
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has emphasized that the present and future of Belarus are largely determined by the youth
96 Libraries Prepare Unusual Cultural Programs for "BiblioNight 2025"
96 libraries from 81 cities in Belarus will participate in the upcoming "BiblioNight 2025," a cultural and educational initiative aimed at promoting reading
Youth Policy of Belarus, or Why the Country Bets on Youth
Who will glorify Belarus in the next 10 years?
Unique opportunity: BSU journalism faculty students work as media volunteers at the CEC information
Alexey Belyaev, polical analyst and dean of the faculty of journalism of the Belarusian State University, spoke about how actively Belarusian youth, including students of his faculty, are participating in the election campaign