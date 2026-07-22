President of Belarus Heard Defense Minister's Report

On July 22, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko heard a report from Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, BelTA informs.

The head of state was briefed on military training activities in the Armed Forces, situation evolving on the external borders, and the military's assistance to farmers during the harvest season.

As for personnel training, it is being conducted on a planned basis, taking into account the analysis and conclusions of a comprehensive review conducted earlier this year.

Khrenin reported that the military-political situation is calm, with tensions largely present in the information space. No significant activity by the armed forces of NATO countries is currently being recorded.

The situation is similar on the southern borders—there are no signs of preparations for any aggressive actions on the adjacent side. A minimal complement of special operations forces units is stationed in the border zone on Belarusian territory, ensuring security in cooperation with border guards.

Another topic of the report concerned the harvesting campaign. The military traditionally provides support to farmers in this regard. The President was briefed in detail on the regions in which military personnel are carrying out relevant tasks, and the amount of equipment and machine operators allocated.

The implementation of Alexander Lukashenko's instruction given during a conference call to send undisciplined and dishonest harvest workers to the army was also discussed. The Minister of Defense presented the President with a proposal to involve military commissars in the regions in carrying out this task.