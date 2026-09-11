President of Belarus to Inspect Communications Systems in Armed Forces

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will review the development and practical deployment of military communications systems at the Obuz-Lesnovsky combined-arms training ground, BelTA reports.

The head of state will be briefed on the purpose, composition, combat capabilities, and future development of the Belarusian signal troops—taking into account lessons learned from modern armed conflicts—as well as the status of the Armed Forces' command-and-control system and the progress of the signal troops' specialized operational exercise.

Alexander Lukashenko will inspect communications equipment and systems currently in service, as well as next-generation communications hardware manufactured by enterprises of the State Authority for Military Industry of the Republic of Belarus (SAMI).

The President will also be shown the practical application of communications and automation systems in commanding elements of a battalion formation drawn from the immediate reaction forces.

Photo t.me/pul_1